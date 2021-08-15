Cancel
Tucumcari, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Mcalister

Mcalister Times
Mcalister Times
 7 days ago

(MCALISTER, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mcalister.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcalister:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSOMJMr00

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Behavior Technician

🏛️ Centria Healthcare

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start your rewarding career helping children with autism acquire the skills to reach their full potential. This can be either part or full-time work, and we provide the training to be successful. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($3700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Clovis, NM

💰 $3,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3606.84 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $3,606 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tucumcari, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3606 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. NM-RN-Ed/Med Surg-12V- - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience current required in med/surg/ER unit required. Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2937.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tucumcari, NM

💰 $2,937 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tucumcari, NM. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2937.6 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Mcalister Times

Mcalister Times

Mcalister, NM
7
Followers
157
Post
475
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalister Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

