A job on your schedule? These Sandpoint positions offer flexible hours

(Sandpoint, ID) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Sandpoint-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. CNA Certified Nursing Assistant Ceour d'Alen ?Kootenai cty$18- $25

🏛️ Harvard Partners Health

📍 Kootenai, ID

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a CNA Certified Nursing Assistant to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high quality patient care. Full Time part time available with a consistent ...

2. Production Line / Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Me Genoito

📍 Ponderay, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Hiring now! Full-time and part-time positions available. Fun, fast growing company with opportunity for growth & advancement. We are seeking a Production Line / Warehouse Worker to ...

3. Lead Lifeguard- Full Time or Part Time

🏛️ YMCA of The Inland Northwest

📍 Sandpoint, ID

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Litehouse YMCA is recruiting Lead Lifeguards! Positions are full time or part time, depending on the candidate's preference. If you commit to working 30+ hours per week, we can offer you full ...

4. Field Inspector - Independent Contractor

🏛️ Information Providers Inc.

📍 Sandpoint, ID

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Information Providers, Inc. is a leader in 28 states conducting insurance inspections on residential and commercial properties for underwriting purposes. We are seeking part-time inspector(s) and/or ...