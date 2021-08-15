Ready for a change? These Orange Grove jobs are accepting applications

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Orange Grove companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Orange Grove:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox

🏛️ 1845

📍 Kingsville, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. VP of Finance & Accounting - NavyArmy Community Credit Union

🏛️ Cornerstone Resources

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NavyArmy Community Credit Union was chartered on January 28, 1955, as Naval Employees Corpus Christi Federal Credit Union. Today, NavyArmy Community CU serves over 203,000 military and nonmilitary ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,417 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $3,417 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Alice, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

4. IT, IOT oilfield E-tech programmer

🏛️ J4 oilfield service

📍 Robstown, TX

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2 weeks on 1 week off, overtime after 40. Per diem when on the road 12 to 14 hours a day when on shift. Strong Knowledge of IT and IP networking. Experience with LIme instruments a plus. This is a ...

5. Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee

🏛️ Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC)

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee Line Worker At Nueces Electric Cooperative, we thrive on being the organization that people love to work at. Come join our team as a Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee ...

6. Shop Helper/General Laborer (rotating shift)

🏛️ Creative Employment Solutions

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: * Reports to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Foreman or General Foreman. * May provide some Laborer Foreman responsibilities on smaller projects. * Reads ...

7. Maintenance/Make Ready Tech

🏛️ Sterling Personnel

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sterling Personnel, Inc. is recruiting for a Maintenance/Make Ready Tech to assist our client in the Calallen area. This position will be part time, and will be working approximately 3 days per week

8. Office Administrator Executive Assistant

🏛️ CPA Firm

📍 Mathis, TX

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Administrator Executive Assistant to join our team! You will provide high-level administrative support for an Executive at our company. Responsibilities: * Handle ...

9. Diesel Mechanic Technician

🏛️ Limon's Road Service

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

{Job is in Victoria Texas} At Limon's Road service you have the opportunity to come work at a Stable Family oriented company who have been in business and has been providing there customers with top ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...