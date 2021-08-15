Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bowman

(BOWMAN, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bowman.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bowman:

1. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Bowman, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

2. Service Manager

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Bowman, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Plains Ag LLC/West Plains Inc in Bowman, a certified Case IH dealer, is looking for a motivated and driven individual to join our team as a Service Manager. The selected candidate will ensure the ...

3. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Bowman, ND

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A rural hospital near Bowman, ND is looking for a permanent Registered Nurse (RN). There are openings in the Med/Surg department, Obstetrics, Intensive Care Unit and Operating Room. This is a great ...

4. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Bowman, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...