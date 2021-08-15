Hiring now! Jobs in Tehachapi with an immediate start

(Tehachapi, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Tehachapi are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Diesel/Rig Mechanic (Oilfield) - HIRING IMMEDIATELY!

🏛️ LF Staffing Services, Inc.

📍 Kern County, CA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Labor Finders in Bakersfield is IMMEDIATELY looking to hire a Rig & Diesel Mechanic to work for a company that operates in the oilfield and has an immediate need. Position: Diesel / Rig Mechanic Pay ...

2. Manager in Training

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Immediately hiring . As one of the industry's leading suppliers of building materials, we are always looking for our future leaders. Our Manager Trainee program is one of the ...

3. Certified Medical Assistant

🏛️ Sierra Family Care

📍 Tehachapi, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Medical Assistant to become a part of our team for immediate opening in a busy family practice. You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the ...

4. Subcontractor - Mail Carrier Contract Deliver Service

🏛️ Grand View, LLC

📍 Rosamond, CA

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening, subcontractor needed to deliver U.S. Mail in rural community of the Antelope Valley. Sub-Contractor is responsible for casing/sorting mail in delivery sequence, delivering and ...

5. Forklift Operator (Lumberyard)

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary We are Immediately hiring an outdoor Lumberyard Associate. You will build loads for deliveries that empowers the American dream. Your work loading the supplies enables the ...