Tehachapi, CA

Hiring now! Jobs in Tehachapi with an immediate start

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
(Tehachapi, CA) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Tehachapi are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Diesel/Rig Mechanic (Oilfield) - HIRING IMMEDIATELY!

🏛️ LF Staffing Services, Inc.

📍 Kern County, CA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Labor Finders in Bakersfield is IMMEDIATELY looking to hire a Rig & Diesel Mechanic to work for a company that operates in the oilfield and has an immediate need. Position: Diesel / Rig Mechanic Pay ...

2. Manager in Training

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Immediately hiring . As one of the industry's leading suppliers of building materials, we are always looking for our future leaders. Our Manager Trainee program is one of the ...

3. Certified Medical Assistant

🏛️ Sierra Family Care

📍 Tehachapi, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Medical Assistant to become a part of our team for immediate opening in a busy family practice. You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the ...

4. Subcontractor - Mail Carrier Contract Deliver Service

🏛️ Grand View, LLC

📍 Rosamond, CA

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate opening, subcontractor needed to deliver U.S. Mail in rural community of the Antelope Valley. Sub-Contractor is responsible for casing/sorting mail in delivery sequence, delivering and ...

5. Forklift Operator (Lumberyard)

🏛️ 84 Lumber Company

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary We are Immediately hiring an outdoor Lumberyard Associate. You will build loads for deliveries that empowers the American dream. Your work loading the supplies enables the ...

