Hiring now! Jobs in Tehachapi with an immediate start

1. Diesel/Rig Mechanic (Oilfield) - HIRING IMMEDIATELY!
🏛️ LF Staffing Services, Inc.
📍 Kern County, CA
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Labor Finders in Bakersfield is IMMEDIATELY looking to hire a Rig & Diesel Mechanic to work for a company that operates in the oilfield and has an immediate need. Position: Diesel / Rig Mechanic Pay ...
2. Manager in Training
🏛️ 84 Lumber Company
📍 Bakersfield, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description/Job Summary Immediately hiring . As one of the industry's leading suppliers of building materials, we are always looking for our future leaders. Our Manager Trainee program is one of the ...
3. Certified Medical Assistant
🏛️ Sierra Family Care
📍 Tehachapi, CA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are seeking a Certified Medical Assistant to become a part of our team for immediate opening in a busy family practice. You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the ...
4. Subcontractor - Mail Carrier Contract Deliver Service
🏛️ Grand View, LLC
📍 Rosamond, CA
💰 $120 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate opening, subcontractor needed to deliver U.S. Mail in rural community of the Antelope Valley. Sub-Contractor is responsible for casing/sorting mail in delivery sequence, delivering and ...
5. Forklift Operator (Lumberyard)
🏛️ 84 Lumber Company
📍 Bakersfield, CA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description/Job Summary We are Immediately hiring an outdoor Lumberyard Associate. You will build loads for deliveries that empowers the American dream. Your work loading the supplies enables the ...
