San Manuel, AZ

A job on your schedule? These San Manuel positions offer flexible hours

San Manuel Dispatch
 7 days ago

(San Manuel, AZ) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these San Manuel-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOMD4V00

1. Manager/Aesthetician

🏛️ US Cryotherapy

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

US Cryotherapy is currently seeking a Manager/Aesthetician Management role will be responsible for managing social media and day to day operations. Manage a team of 5-6 part time employees. Work with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. RN Long Term Care | $51.09/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $51 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 21st in Tucson, AZ. These per diem shifts pays $51.09/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Tom DeBerry Agency- State Farm

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Part Time Receptionist position will involve answering multiple phone lines, providing customer service to agency clients, greeting office visitors throughout the day, drafting letters & reports ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring Skilled Caregivers In Tucson

🏛️ Honor

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $15.00-$17.00/hour Location: Tucson, AZ Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts--we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 San Manuel, AZ

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 San Manuel, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Valet Parking Attendant - Ritz Carlton

🏛️ AMERICAN VALET GROUP

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationRitz Carlton Dove Mountian Resort Valet - 481175 - Marana, AZPosition TypeFull-Time/Part-TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolSalary Range$20.00 - $25.00 HourlyJob ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Program Assistant-Center for Community Dialogue & Training

🏛️ OUR FAMILY SERVICES INC

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Alvernon - Tucson, AZ Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $15.68 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Day Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 San Manuel, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

