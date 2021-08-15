A job on your schedule? These San Manuel positions offer flexible hours

(San Manuel, AZ) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these San Manuel-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Manager/Aesthetician

🏛️ US Cryotherapy

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

US Cryotherapy is currently seeking a Manager/Aesthetician Management role will be responsible for managing social media and day to day operations. Manage a team of 5-6 part time employees. Work with ...

2. RN Long Term Care | $51.09/hr - Nursa

🏛️ Nursa

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $51 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About the job Nursa is looking for RNs to fill shifts starting on Aug 21st in Tucson, AZ. These per diem shifts pays $51.09/hr. Set your own schedule and choose from day, night, noc and weekend ...

3. Part Time Office Assistant

🏛️ Tom DeBerry Agency- State Farm

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Part Time Receptionist position will involve answering multiple phone lines, providing customer service to agency clients, greeting office visitors throughout the day, drafting letters & reports ...

4. Hiring Skilled Caregivers In Tucson

🏛️ Honor

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $15.00-$17.00/hour Location: Tucson, AZ Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts--we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...

5. Certified Nursing Assistant, CNA - $28.74+/HR + Next Day Pay

🏛️ ShiftMed

📍 San Manuel, AZ

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The future of nursing is now! If you're a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) you can now easily add part time work into your unpredictable schedule or find full-time nursing positions when you join ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 San Manuel, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

7. Valet Parking Attendant - Ritz Carlton

🏛️ AMERICAN VALET GROUP

📍 Marana, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job DetailsLevelEntryJob LocationRitz Carlton Dove Mountian Resort Valet - 481175 - Marana, AZPosition TypeFull-Time/Part-TimeEducation LevelHigh SchoolSalary Range$20.00 - $25.00 HourlyJob ...

8. Program Assistant-Center for Community Dialogue & Training

🏛️ OUR FAMILY SERVICES INC

📍 Tucson, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location Alvernon - Tucson, AZ Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $15.68 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Day Job ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 San Manuel, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...