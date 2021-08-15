Ready for a change? These San Tan Valley jobs are accepting applications

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Companies in San Tan Valley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Tan Valley:

1. Registered Nurse | RN | TEL (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Gilbert, AZ

💰 $117 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Vision Solar

📍 Tempe, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As an Outside Sales Representative, you will be heading to confirmed appointments to talk with homeowners about our products and services. We are seeking applicants who are passionate about solar ...

3. Health Insurance Advisor

🏛️ Staffer

📍 Tempe, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why We Exist Every morning, 10,000 Americans wake up and begin their first day of retirement. Chapter is re-inventing the way that Americans transition into retirement, starting with Medicare. For ...

4. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Gilbert, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

5. Hiring Customer Service Reps $15/hour - Permanent Work From Home In AZ Only!

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 San Tan Valley, AZ

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join one of World's Largest Hotel Call Centers in Arizona! Permanent Work from Home Opportunity! ABOUT COMPANY: Celebrating 75 years of hospitality, is an award-winning global network of hotels ...

6. Industrial Technical Service Representative

🏛️ Rain for Rent

📍 Chandler, AZ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Technical Service Representative, you will provide support to Operations Manager, oversee project installations, perform service and repair on equipment, transport items that require movement in ...

7. Yard Truck Driver - Tempe, AZ, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Tempe, AZ

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Tempe, AZ, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and ...

8. Shipping/Receiving

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Chandler, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shipping/Receiving Pay: $15.00 /hour Looking for experienced Shipping/Receiving Clerks in Chandler, AZ. Company Profile The company recycles and furbishes computers and other electronics. What's in ...

9. $16/hr. Medical Call Center Representative Work from Home

🏛️ RemX

📍 Scottsdale, AZ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Multiple Medical Call Center Opportunities! Our Fortune 500 Scottsdale client is hiring for Medical Benefits Insurance Specialists!! **AZ RESIDENTS ONLY APPLY** You will play a critical ...

10. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Gilbert, AZ

💰 $117 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...