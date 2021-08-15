Cancel
Cambridge, MN

These jobs are hiring in Cambridge — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Cambridge News Beat
Cambridge News Beat
 7 days ago

(Cambridge, MN) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Cambridge are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOMBJ300

1. Local Class A Driver

🏛️ PLT Willow Development

📍 North Branch, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Truck Driver - Full-time and Part-time PLT - Precision Landscape and Tree, Inc. Job Overview: ● Get home daily with local hauls (no overnight stays) ● No Touch Freight ● No ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Smart Choice Mobile - Wireless Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Smart Choice Mobile

📍 Forest Lake, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Retail Sales Representative ?Hiring for full-time and part-time positions! No experience necessary! Compensation: $15 - $20 hourly (base including commission) Welcome to the big leagues! At ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 Albertville, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Now hiring with immediate openings - $16.72 pr hr NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces who are making an impact every day at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Andover, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a rewarding part time position? Do you love working with seniors in your community? Come spend time with our seniors! Home Instead is currently hiring compassionate and reliable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Housekeeping Attendant - Hampton Inn & Suites Lino Lakes, MN (Fun Place to Work)

🏛️ Oliver Companies

📍 Circle Pines, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are you energetic, love a fun work environment, and integrity-driven? Then this job might be for you! Join the team at Hampton Inn & Suites in Lino Lakes, MN. We are seeking full-time and part-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cambridge, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

