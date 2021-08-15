A job on your schedule? These Charleston positions offer flexible hours

(Charleston, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Charleston are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Food Delivery Driver on Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Chick-fil-A Rivers Ave on ExtraHourz

📍 North Charleston, SC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Earn up to $20+/Hour Compensation, ranging an average between $17-$22 per hour. Employment type: employee's choice Chick-fil-A of Rivers Avenue is hiring team (w-2) delivery drivers who can work ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 North Charleston, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

4. Worksite Sales Specialist

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Washington National Insurance Company's largest American marketing partner, PMA USA, is looking for the right individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and help ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Charleston, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...