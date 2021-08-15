Ready for a change? These Lake Isabella jobs are accepting applications

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Companies in Lake Isabella are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake Isabella:

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Operations Hardware Technician - Bakersfield, California

🏛️ UFW Foundation

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About UFW Foundation: For 15 years, the UFW Foundation has mobilized farm workers and their organizations across the country to advocate for more equitable policies, such as immigration reform ...

4. Business Development Manager - Sports Construction

🏛️ Hellas Construction

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hellas Construction, Inc.is seeking a Business Development Manager to join our team and increase our national presence in and around the Bakersfield and surrounding market. We will train you how to ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,240 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,051 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,051 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * ...

7. Class A Driver Regional

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Bodfish, CA

💰 $1,115 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking drivers with at least 3 months of tractor-trailer experience We offer great driver/dispatch ...

8. OTR Class-A CDL Company Drivers

🏛️ The Sherwin-Williams Company

📍 Kernville, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Driver Benefits: Drivers average $85,000 per year Drivers are home weekly Paid vacation days Paid holidays Medical, dental and vision insurance available 401k and company pensionTruck Driver ...

9. Class A Truck Driver UP TO $1800 PER WEEK

🏛️ SIDHUTRUCK LINE INC

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Seeking class"A" OTR Drivers with Minimum year Experience We are Open To Hire Team Drivers for Dedicated Lanes California to TX and KS Team can make up to $1800 per week also Need Solo for Run ...

10. Truck Driver CDL

🏛️ Machuca Transportation

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a CDL driver with a minimum of 2 years of experience Clean driving record Monday through Friday Weekends optional Dry van local job For more info please call me @ 6613710238 Thank You Se ...