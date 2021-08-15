Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Isabella, CA

Ready for a change? These Lake Isabella jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 7 days ago

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Companies in Lake Isabella are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake Isabella:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOM8k700

1. CDL Class A Company Drivers Wanted

🏛️ TDN Trucking

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Check This Out! If you would like to get in front of a recruiter even faster, go to our URL below, it takes only 3 minutes to fill out and a recruiter will contact you within minutes. *copy and paste ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Operations Hardware Technician - Bakersfield, California

🏛️ UFW Foundation

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About UFW Foundation: For 15 years, the UFW Foundation has mobilized farm workers and their organizations across the country to advocate for more equitable policies, such as immigration reform ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Business Development Manager - Sports Construction

🏛️ Hellas Construction

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hellas Construction, Inc.is seeking a Business Development Manager to join our team and increase our national presence in and around the Bakersfield and surrounding market. We will train you how to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,240 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,051 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lake Isabella, CA

💰 $2,051 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Lake Isabella, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A Driver Regional

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Bodfish, CA

💰 $1,115 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking drivers with at least 3 months of tractor-trailer experience We offer great driver/dispatch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Class-A CDL Company Drivers

🏛️ The Sherwin-Williams Company

📍 Kernville, CA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Driver Benefits: Drivers average $85,000 per year Drivers are home weekly Paid vacation days Paid holidays Medical, dental and vision insurance available 401k and company pensionTruck Driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Class A Truck Driver UP TO $1800 PER WEEK

🏛️ SIDHUTRUCK LINE INC

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are Seeking class"A" OTR Drivers with Minimum year Experience We are Open To Hire Team Drivers for Dedicated Lanes California to TX and KS Team can make up to $1800 per week also Need Solo for Run ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver CDL

🏛️ Machuca Transportation

📍 Bakersfield, CA

💰 $250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a CDL driver with a minimum of 2 years of experience Clean driving record Monday through Friday Weekends optional Dry van local job For more info please call me @ 6613710238 Thank You Se ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella Voice

Lake Isabella, CA
46
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Lake Isabella, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Paid Holidays#Travel Nursing#The Ufw Foundation#Inc Is#Rn Long Term Care#Otr#Holidays Medical#401k#Ks Team#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy