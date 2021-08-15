Cancel
Nixa, MO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Nixa

Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 7 days ago

(NIXA, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Nixa companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nixa:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOM7rO00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Nixa, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Intermediate Care Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Concierge Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Concierge

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Marketing Communications Writer Senior

🏛️ Anthem, Inc

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $92,190 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description SHIFT: Day Job SCHEDULE: Full-time Your Talent. Our Vision. At Anthem, Inc., it's a powerful combination, and the foundation upon which we're creating greater access to care for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Nixa, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. IT Support / Desktop Support

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly IT is hiring a Desktop Support Specialist for a 2+ year project in Springfield, MO. For consideration, please email your updated resume to the recruiter at tauri.hayes@kellyservices.com and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Contact Center Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Clever, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services is seeking a Contact Center Representative in Springfield, MO! Location: Springfield, MO 65804 $16.00/hour Must be able to work between 6am and 9pm. Shift will be 7am 4pm M-F and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Looking For A Home Health Care Aid

🏛️ Care.com

📍 Sparta, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

I live in Sparta Missouri and I'm looking for a home health care aid my agency will pay $12 per hour and the job basically it's 92. 5 hours a month which equals approximately 23 hours a week I am ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Recruitment Specailist

🏛️ Missouri State Job Bank

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Express Employment Professionals is currentlylooking for critical players to join our team!The primary emphasiswill beinterviewing candidates over the phone. The pace is fast and upbeat, and the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

