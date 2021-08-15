Ready for a change? These Walla Walla jobs are accepting applications

(WALLA WALLA, WA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Walla Walla companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walla Walla:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,425-$1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Truckload West Oregon

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Home Weekly - Average $1,425 to $1,520/Week + $5k Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in ...

2. Registered Nurse - Correctional - $1,907 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $1,907 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Malone Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse Correctional for a travel nursing job in Walla Walla, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Correctional * Discipline: RN * Start Date

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Warehouse Lead

🏛️ Northwest Wine Services

📍 Wallula, WA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You Should Apply: Northwest Wine Services is seeking motivated individuals who are looking for a great place to work. Our "culture" fosters a positive environment where you can grow and advance ...

5. Part Time Merchandiser

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for motivated and energetic ...

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Milton-Freewater, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

7. Bus Driver

🏛️ Bellair Charters and Airporter

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION (OVERVIEW) Bellair Charters / Airporter Shuttle is a transportation company humbly serving our passengers by delivering an extraordinarily safe, reliable and friendly travel ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,743 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $1,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Walla Walla, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

9. Temporary Solid Waste Worker

🏛️ City of Walla Walla

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TEMPORARYSOLID WASTE WORKER Opening Date: April 16, 2021 Salary Range: $15.00/hour Closing Date: Open Until Filled NATURE OF POSITION Perform light laborious duties within the Public Works Department ...

10. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Walla Walla, WA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...