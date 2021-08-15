Cancel
Sturgis, MS

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Sturgis

Sturgis Today
Sturgis Today
 7 days ago

(STURGIS, MS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sturgis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sturgis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOM4DD00

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Leasing Agent

🏛️ 21 Apartments

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21 Apartments 21 Apartments, in Starkville MS, is a luxury off campus housing community, within walking distance of Mississippi State University. Take advantage of our convenient location and many ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Louisville, MS

💰 $18,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Mississippi. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Manager

🏛️ Jackie's

📍 Macon, MS

💰 $36,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Hospitality Company with diverse holdings is inviting candidates for General Manager 1. Starting Salary----$36,500.00 2. Earned bonus ranges from $3000.00 to $50,000.00 a year paid monthly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Production Worker

🏛️ HPJ Industries, Inc

📍 Eupora, MS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Production Workers to become an integral part of our team! You will perform assembly line tasks that focus on processing and repairing returnable plastic packaging. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Front Desk Associate

🏛️ Mitchell Dental Clinic

📍 Macon, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mitchell Dental Clinic is currently hiring for a full-time Front Desk Associate to answer phones, confirm appointments, conduct data entry and provide outstanding customer service for our patients in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Single Family Residential Maintenance Technician

🏛️ BG Staffing

📍 Louisville, MS

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Residential Maintenance Technician is responsible for responding to and repairing property issues identified by our residents throughout the branch city market. This is a full-time position

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

