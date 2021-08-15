Cancel
Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 7 days ago

(Bronx, NY) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOM3KU00

1. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 New York, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote

🏛️ Clearlink

📍 New York, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clearlink is currently seeking experienced and Licensed Insurance Sales Agents to join our work from home Medicare team! You will assist customers to make Medicare health care decisions by carefully ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Support Representative - Remote Position

🏛️ International Society Of Female Professionals

📍 New York, NY

💰 $700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the perfect Customer Support Representative position? Want to earn your base pay plus commission? The International Society of Female Professionals is currently hiring for our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 New York, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 New York, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. REMOTE Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 New York, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a passion for helping others? Are you someone who loves customer service? Would you describe yourself as someone who is detail oriented, can work in a fast-paced environment, and can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ 24 Seven Talent

📍 New York, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Agent Remote - EST/CST Preferred 9 month contract Pay: $15-$16/hr Schedule: Sunday - 9:00am - 6:00pm EST Monday - 10:00am - 7:00pm EST Tuesday - 10:00am - 7:00pm EST Wednesday - 10 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 New York, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

9. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 New York, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Permanently Remote Job Title: Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows) Salary: $85k-$120k Base + Benefits and 401k Requirements: SQL, Experience building flows Based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote Life Agent Opportunity (License Required)

🏛️ Assurance

📍 New York, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 1

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
863
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working From Home#Medicare#Work From Home#Customer Experience#Lawnstarter New York#Remote Customer Service#Salesforce Administrator#Aurea Software#Usd Crossover For Work#Sql#Prudential
Comments / 1

