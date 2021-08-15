Cancel
Beatrice, NE

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Beatrice

Posted by 
Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Companies in Beatrice are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beatrice:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOM1Z200

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1669.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $1,669 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crete, NE. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1669.32 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Campus Security Specialist

🏛️ DCSD

📍 Douglas, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please complete this application using your full legal name as it appears on your government issued forms of identification when you have time to go from start to finish. Application details cannot ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. DC Team Member - Waverly, NE - Located in Waverly, NE

🏛️ Tractor Supply

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Waverly, NE New Shifts & Starting Wages Available! Come join a growing team with starting wages beginning at $17.00/hr. and potential to earn up to $19.50/hr. Looking for Team Members to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Community Health Educator/Nurse

🏛️ Blue Valley Community Action Partnership

📍 Fairbury, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A 40/hr week position to provide educational leadershop and nursing expertise to community members and care providers to enhance patient care withing Blue Valley's service area. Distribute relevant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Material Handler - Exmark

🏛️ The Toro Company

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exmark Manufacturing, a division of The Toro Company, has an opportunity for Material Handlers. Candidates are eligible for a $2,500 hiring bonus. Shift Hours: 2nd Shift (2 PM - 10 PM) 3rd shift (10 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Maintenance Mechanic

🏛️ Bunge Milling, Inc.

📍 Crete, NE

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bunge is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Esthetician

🏛️ Rose Refinery, Inc

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a busy day spa seeking a Licensed Esthetician to join our expanding business. Build, learn and grow with us! We offer a friendly work environment, ample amount of current clientele and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Beatrice, NE

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

