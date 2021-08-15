Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Cheyenne, WY) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Cheyenne are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Big Box Sales Representative - Part-time

🏛️ Seaich Corporation

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seaich Corporation is looking for sales professionals across the country who are energetic and excited to develop productive and lucrative relationships with store managers and other clients. Seaich ...

2. Lactation Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Lactation Assistant

3. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Wellington, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Wellington, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

6. We are HIRING--Work From Home--Set Your Own Schedule

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Are YOU tired of not getting paid what YOU'RE Worth? Do YOU want control of YOUR Income? Large Insurance Marketing Organization seeking licensed life insurance agents or looking for become licensed ...

7. Store Associate

🏛️ Finish Line / JD Sports / Finish Line Macy's

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Store Associate Functional Area: Store Operations Reports To: Store Manager FLSA Status: Non-exempt (Part-time) Last updated: June 2018 * Summary * * The Store Associate is ...

8. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Cheyenne, WY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LeafFilter Gutter Protection the #1 rated gutter protection product in the nation is seeking outgoing, energetic individuals to join our event marketing team as a part-time Event Marketer at trade ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Carr, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

10. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Carr, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...