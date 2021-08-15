Cancel
Powder River, WY

Job alert: These jobs are open in Powder River

Powder River Times
Powder River Times
 7 days ago

(POWDER RIVER, WY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Powder River companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Powder River:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOLzxo00

1. Customer Service Coordinator $16-17/hour + Benefits + Weekends off!

🏛️ Alsco

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Classification: Non-Exempt We are Alsco Uniforms . Weve been working hard for our customers since 1889 when we invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Alsco Uniforms has grown into a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Seasonal Retail Store Team Member (Cashier/Food)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seasonal opportunities are job opportunities during Maverik's peak business seasons. Pay: $11.50-$11.75 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Full-Time Patient Support Specialist

🏛️ Community Health Center of Central Wyoming

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position is Full-Time Monday -Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm, 40 hours per week. Position may occasionally be required to work Saturdays and until 8pm. The Patient Support Specialist's primary duty is to act ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part time college-Junior/Senior student to provide company for 15yr

🏛️ Dymond Resources

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a part time (15-25 hours) college student (or junior or senior with a driver's license) to oversee a 14 year old in our home. Some light household duties and hours must be flexible.

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $3,249 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $3,249 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Casper, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Certified Medical Assistant

🏛️ Community Health Center of Central Wyoming

📍 Casper, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHCCW is continually accepting applications for the position of Certified Clinical Medical Assistant. Your submission will be acknowledged and could lead to immediate or future consideration and/or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

