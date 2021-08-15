Job alert: These jobs are open in Evant

(EVANT, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Evant companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Evant:

1. HR Generalist

🏛️ Ajinomoto Foods

📍 Lampasas, TX

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an HR Generalist to join our team! You will perform activities in human resources from recruiting new hires to retaining existing hires. Responsibilities: * Screen, recruit, and ...

2. Shift Manager

🏛️ Popeye's

📍 Fort Hood, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Shift Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the activities of the retail sales team. Responsibilities: * Supervise team of retail sales ...

3. TWA I / MES I / HBW I

🏛️ Texas State Job Bank

📍 Lampasas, TX

💰 $36,208 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job/Position DescriptionAre you a highly-motivated, compassionate and dedicated individual looking for a rewarding career assisting the most vulnerable citizens of Texas in need of food, medical care ...

4. Insurance Customer Service & Sales Representative

🏛️ DAVID VAN NOY-District Office

📍 Lampasas, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance Agent located in Lampasas, TX, is seeking an outgoing, career-oriented professional to join our team. As a team member for our agency, you will build and develop customer ...

5. ADMIN ASST IV - Work Order Coordinator

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Gatesville, TX

💰 $3,088 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applications can be submitted online, or via email to the contact person listed below. POSTED: 08-02-2021 CLOSES: 08-11-2021 JOB POSTING NO: 022347HT PAYROLL TITLE: ADMIN ASST IV EXTENDED TITLE: Work ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver - Up to $2,000/wk - Regional/OTR - Dedicated Accounts

🏛️ Paragon Freight Systems LLC

📍 Fort Hood, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leading logistics company, Paragon Freight Systems LLC, is looking for reliable and experiencedCDL Class A Truck Drivers for Regional & OTR.(Up to $2000 weekly) Competitive Compensation! Up to $2 ...

7. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Gatesville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

8. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ Jobget

📍 Gatesville, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America wont get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, youll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

9. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Gatesville, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

10. Supervisory Physician (ADMIN)

🏛️ U.S. Army Medical Command

📍 Fort Hood, TX

💰 $252,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary This is a Direct Hire Authority (DHA) solicitation utilizing the DHA for Certain Personnel of the DoD Workforce to recruit and appoint qualified candidates to positions in the competitive ...