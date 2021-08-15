Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Start immediately with these jobs in East Lansing

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 7 days ago

(East Lansing, MI) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in East Lansing are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 East Lansing, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Mechanic

🏛️ Transdevna

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Hiring Immediately and Sign-On Bonus*! Mechanic needed in Lansing, MI! Do you like fixing things? Do you like working on vehicles? Join Transdev in Lansing, Michigan and become a part of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Customer Service Representative Immediate opening in the Lansing area for a Bilingual Customer Service Representative The Bilingual Customer Service Representative will be proficient in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Production Assembler

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Holt, MI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is hiring immediately for Entry Level Production Assembler jobs with our client in Holt, MI. Weekly pay starting at $12.00-$18.00 per hour and comprehensive benefits after 1 week. We have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Production/Fabrication (1st/2nd shift)

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Charlotte, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production/Fabrication (1st/2nd shift) Pay: $16.00 /hour Elwood Staffing is looking for Assembly Workers to start 1st or 2nd shift immediately in the Charlotte area. This is a temp to hire position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Lansing, MI

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

Click Here to Apply Now

East Lansing Today

East Lansing Today

East Lansing, MI
With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

