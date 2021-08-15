Job alert: These jobs are open in Hays

(HAYS, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hays.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hays:

1. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Harlem, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Client Development Coordinator

🏛️ Island Mountain Development Group

📍 Hays, MT

💰 $49,920 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CLIENT DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR JOB ANNOUNCEMENT Position Title: Client Development Coordinator Opening Date: August 2, 2021 Closing Date: Until Filled Reporting Relationships: Executive Director ...

