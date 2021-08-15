Ready for a change? These Harper jobs are accepting applications

(HARPER, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Harper.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Harper:

1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Adrian, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Boise, ID Hourly pay rate: $15.80 or more, plus up to $1,000* sign-on bonus, when you start your ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Adrian, OR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

3. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Vale, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

4. Saw Operator

🏛️ Martin Manufacturing

📍 Adrian, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary - Saw material for new fabrication of farm equipment. Qualifications - To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. Duties and ...