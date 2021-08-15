Ready for a change? These Jal jobs are accepting applications

(JAL, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Jal companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jal:

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

2. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Rogue Industrial Group (RIG)

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* MUST HAVE SOLAR PANEL EXPERIENCE * It is for a large exploration and production company * Medium Voltage experience needed * VAC 4160 experience * Must have Switchgear * Must have Inverter knowledge

3. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ Adaptive Medical Partners

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for NM. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Family ...

4. Diesel Technician

🏛️ Find A Wrench

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Need for Experienced Diesel Technicians! Sign On Bonus Opportunities Available! This Diesel Technician position is posted on behalf of our client, Chalk Mountain Services of Texas. Chalk ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,730 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $1,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Kermit, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

6. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Class A CDL Driver - Vacuum Truck

🏛️ OnSite Driver Services

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Vacuum Truck Drivers Come work for a Great Trucking Company that is Employee Focused! IMMEDIATE openings for Vacuum Truck Drivers in the Pecos, TX area. Flexible rotation schedules available with ...

8. MD / Family Practice / Texas / Kermit, TX

🏛️ Murdock Consulting

📍 Kermit, TX

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physician / Family Practice / Kermit, TX FP Physician needed in Kermit, Texas. Traditional practice setting doing IP & OP work. Hospital Based Employed Position. Current make-up of group: 1 physician ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - West Texas

📍 Jal, NM

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...