Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Red Bud

(RED BUD, IL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Red Bud.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Red Bud:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Evansville, IL

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Home Sales Inspector

🏛️ Orkin

📍 Fenton, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To apply, simply TEXT Orkin to 25000 and our virtual assistant Olivia will get you connected with our hiring team today! Now hiring a Home Sales Inspector Grow your sales career and control your ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,523 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $3,523 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

4. Interventional Rad Tech | IR | RAD (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

5. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ First Student

📍 Cahokia, IL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diesel Mechanic First Student, the largest provider of student transportation in North America, is now hiring a Fleet Technician II! First Student is proud to offer: * $25+ per hour based on ...

6. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Fairview Heights, IL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.90/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,087 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $3,087 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Illinois. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

8. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Belleville, IL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Prairie Du Rocher, IL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Red Bud, IL

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...