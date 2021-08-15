Cancel
Milford, ME

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 7 days ago

(Milford, ME) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Licensed Life Insurance Agent & Registered Investment Advisors

🏛️ Alto Financial Group

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Income Potential: Over $100,000/yr. Job Type: 100% Full Commission (1099 independent contractor) Location: Nationwide - Work Remotely Work authorization: United States Full Job Description Alto ...

2. WORK FROM HOME / CLAIMS PROCESSOR

🏛️ ICA Claims

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking motivated, self-starters in your area, who want to succeed as an independent contractor under the corporate umbrella. Perfect part time side hustle position to make money and then ...

3. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

4. Reviewer/Tasker - Bangor, ME

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Bangor - Bangor, ME Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...

5. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Bangor, ME

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...

Milford News Watch

Milford News Watch

Milford, ME
ABOUT

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

