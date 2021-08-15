Cancel
Portage, WI

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Portage Times
Portage Times
 7 days ago

(Portage, WI) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSOLru000

1. REMOTE SALES PROFESSIONAL - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Slingo Financial Services

📍 Sun Prairie, WI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking LICENSED INSURANCE AGENTS OR ONES WHO ARE LOOKING TO BECOME LICENSED , who are interested in getting paid quickly. Slingo Financial Services provides unlimited training and support from a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Remote - Ski/Snowboard Sales Professional

🏛️ Curated

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work remote, talk about gear, get paid Looking for a flexible gig that won't keep you off the slopes this winter? Become a seasonal ski or snowboard expert at Curated! Curated connects people who are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Customer Service Rep In Madison,WI Only

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Responsible for connecting with Medicaid members over the phone and resolving issues on their Medicaid Management Information System. They will be resolving issues such as availability ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sun Prairie, WI

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

