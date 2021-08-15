Cancel
Clanton, AL

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Clanton require no experience

Posted by 
Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 7 days ago

(Clanton, AL) These companies are hiring Clanton residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOLq1H00

1. Insurance Agent - NO Experience needed

🏛️ LifeSurance Agency

📍 Millbrook, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are looking for licensed and unlicensed people who want to change their life!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Insurance Agent

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Clanton, AL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Manager

🏛️ Cook Out Restaurants

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Saginaw, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DBM2 Birmingham, AL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DBM2 - Birmingham - 2601 27th Avenue ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Real Estate Sales Representative -- Entry-Level

🏛️ RealtySouth

📍 Thorsby, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Entry-Level Real Estate Sales Representative is a real estate agent who meets with clients to help them with the purchase and sale of property. In this position, you will help clients find a home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Love To Clean | Molly Maid of Birmingham

🏛️ Molly Maid, LLC

📍 Alabaster, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

content="Our amazing team is looking for House Cleaners, no experience required. Great company! Great work environment! No nights, no weekends! Family friendly hours. Great weekly pay and tips, paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
30
Followers
157
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

