Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Kadoka

(KADOKA, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kadoka.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kadoka:

1. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Wall, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

2. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Murdo, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

3. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Philip, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2203.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $2,203 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Philip, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2203.2 / Week ...

5. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Philip, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

6. SD - Certified Radiologic Technologist- $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Philip, SD

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Radiologic Technologists are responsible for maintaining and using diagnostic imaging equipment and supplies necessary to demonstrate portions of the human body for diagnostic and treatment purposes