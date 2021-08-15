Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Start tomorrow? Morgan City companies hiring immediately

Morgan City Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Morgan City, LA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Morgan City-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. Truck Driver Home Weekly and run the South East only Transition bonus

🏛️ DRS Logistics

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $81,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our drivers Run the Southeast and home weekends.Top Pay & Start asap $5,000. Transition Bonus Why move over to us ? * Company drivers get no forced dispatch to the northeast. * Pay is up to .65 cpm ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Ship Fitter

🏛️ Wide Effect

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position summary: We have immediate, permanent placement opportunities for Ship Fitters in the Beautiful state of Maine!! This may be a once in a lifetime maritime industry opportunity to work on ...

5. Cardiac Sonographer

🏛️ West Bank Cardiology, LLC

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Bank Cardiology, LLC, a solo cardiologist is recruiting a full-time position to do Echocardiogram, Carotid Artery Duplex, and Ankle Brachial Index. We are hiring immediately. A registry is not ...

ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

