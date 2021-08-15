Start tomorrow? Morgan City companies hiring immediately

(Morgan City, LA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Morgan City-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. Truck Driver Home Weekly and run the South East only Transition bonus

🏛️ DRS Logistics

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $81,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our drivers Run the Southeast and home weekends.Top Pay & Start asap $5,000. Transition Bonus Why move over to us ? * Company drivers get no forced dispatch to the northeast. * Pay is up to .65 cpm ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Ship Fitter

🏛️ Wide Effect

📍 Houma, LA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position summary: We have immediate, permanent placement opportunities for Ship Fitters in the Beautiful state of Maine!! This may be a once in a lifetime maritime industry opportunity to work on ...

5. Cardiac Sonographer

🏛️ West Bank Cardiology, LLC

📍 Morgan City, LA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Bank Cardiology, LLC, a solo cardiologist is recruiting a full-time position to do Echocardiogram, Carotid Artery Duplex, and Ankle Brachial Index. We are hiring immediately. A registry is not ...