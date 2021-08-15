Start tomorrow? Morgan City companies hiring immediately
(Morgan City, LA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Morgan City-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $37 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician
2. Truck Driver Home Weekly and run the South East only Transition bonus
🏛️ DRS Logistics
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $81,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our drivers Run the Southeast and home weekends.Top Pay & Start asap $5,000. Transition Bonus Why move over to us ? * Company drivers get no forced dispatch to the northeast. * Pay is up to .65 cpm ...
3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
4. Ship Fitter
🏛️ Wide Effect
📍 Houma, LA
💰 $32 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Position summary: We have immediate, permanent placement opportunities for Ship Fitters in the Beautiful state of Maine!! This may be a once in a lifetime maritime industry opportunity to work on ...
5. Cardiac Sonographer
🏛️ West Bank Cardiology, LLC
📍 Morgan City, LA
💰 $25 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
West Bank Cardiology, LLC, a solo cardiologist is recruiting a full-time position to do Echocardiogram, Carotid Artery Duplex, and Ankle Brachial Index. We are hiring immediately. A registry is not ...
