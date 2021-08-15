Start immediately with these jobs in Kirklin

(Kirklin, IN) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Kirklin-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Receiving Associate - Lebanon

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Lebanon, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Receiving Associates for CNH in Lebanon, IN! Immediate Job Offers - Apply Today - Weekly Orientation on Monday's Pay range: $16.75 - $17.25/hr. Shifts Available: 1st: Monday - Thursday 6 ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Cicero, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Greenfield, IN Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.00 Immediate openings available now. Become part of the ...

3. Bi-lingual (Spanish) Administrative Assistant - Noblesville, IN - Start Immediately

🏛️ Express Pros

📍 Noblesville, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top Job Located in Noblesville, IN Salary: $17.00-$18.00 We are currently looking to hire a Bilingual (Spanish/English) Office Assistant to provide administrative and accounting support for our ...

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Indianapolis, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open as an essential ...

5. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ AmeriPro Roofing

📍 Atlanta, IN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative (Restoration Specialist) Are you still searching for that perfect work-life balance? Something that you can make your own hours without sacrificing pay, and feel good about the ...

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Frankfort, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

7. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Carmel, IN

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

8. Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers - Home Every Night

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Kirklin, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers - Home Every NightZenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openingsfor Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...

9. Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers Home Every Night

🏛️ Zenith Global Logistics

📍 Frankfort, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Shuttle / Dedicated Drivers Home Every Night Zenith Freight Lines specializes in logistics for home furnishings. We currently have immediate openings for Class A CDL Shuttle/Dedicated ...

10. CDL A Truck Driver Regional OTR

🏛️ Hot Seat Services

📍 Whitestown, IN

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for REGIONAL and OTR Class A CDL Truck Drivers! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Depending on lane and experience $1500-$1800 gross/weekly average * 99% NO touch freight * Paid ...