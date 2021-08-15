Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, CA

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 7 days ago

(Soda Springs, CA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOLlqs00

1. RN Clinical Supervisor

🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job flexibility with partly remote opportunities and schedule. JOB DESCRIPTION: The Clinical Supervisor is responsible for ensuring that patient care is coordinated and managed appropriately. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Reviewer/Tasker - Carson City, NV

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Carson City, NV

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Carson City - Carson City, NV Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Real Estate Private Equity

🏛️ SOMERSET INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.

📍 Incline Village, NV

💰 $175 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a part-time, remote consulting role. Compensation shall be set at $175/hr + depending on experience. You will be supporting the principal of a small family office with research and evaluating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Technical Support Engineer - Premier Services - Opportunity for Working Remotely

🏛️ VMware

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Technical Support Engineer you will be providing support to Premier Services customers, using VMware products, in isolating, diagnosing, reproducing and fixing technical issues in a timely ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs Post

Soda Springs, CA
3
Followers
199
Post
433
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soda Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Remotely#Real Estate#Work From Home#Compensation#The Clinical Supervisor#L L C Incline Village#Premier Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy