Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Soda Springs, CA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. RN Clinical Supervisor
🏛️ Aveanna Healthcare
📍 Reno, NV
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job flexibility with partly remote opportunities and schedule. JOB DESCRIPTION: The Clinical Supervisor is responsible for ensuring that patient care is coordinated and managed appropriately. The ...
2. Reviewer/Tasker - Carson City, NV
🏛️ One Federal Solution
📍 Carson City, NV
💰 $300 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Carson City - Carson City, NV Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...
3. Real Estate Private Equity
🏛️ SOMERSET INVESTMENTS, L.L.C.
📍 Incline Village, NV
💰 $175 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is a part-time, remote consulting role. Compensation shall be set at $175/hr + depending on experience. You will be supporting the principal of a small family office with research and evaluating ...
4. Technical Support Engineer - Premier Services - Opportunity for Working Remotely
🏛️ VMware
📍 Reno, NV
💰 $28 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
As a Technical Support Engineer you will be providing support to Premier Services customers, using VMware products, in isolating, diagnosing, reproducing and fixing technical issues in a timely ...
