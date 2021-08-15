Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Job alert: These Shippensburg jobs are accepting applications

Shippensburg Voice
 7 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Shippensburg.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shippensburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOLky900

1. Assembler

🏛️ TB Wood's

📍 Chambersburg, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altra Industrial Motion is a leading global designer and manufacturer of quality power transmission and motion control products utilized on a wide variety of industrial drivetrain applications

2. Sales Representative

🏛️ Mid Atlantic Energy Solutions

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mid-Atlantic Energy Solutions (MES) is a fast-growing B2B energy efficiency company, serving the great businesses of Maryland. MES offers businesses turn-key energy efficiency upgrades for their ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,348 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Chambersburg, PA

💰 $3,348 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Chambersburg, PA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Psychiatric - $1,938 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Shippensburg, PA

💰 $1,938 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Psychiatric for a travel nursing job in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Psychiatric * Discipline: RN * Start Date

7. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

8. Regional CDL A Route Hazmat Drivers 85K to 95K Guaranteed

🏛️ AGP LLC

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Route Drivers-To $5K Sign-On Bonus Paid after 90 Days! Starting Salary $85K To $95K GUARANTEED Location: Frederick, MD - 3 Openings! Please Apply On-line Below or Call (844) 862-3229

9. CDL A Driver - Harrisburg, PA to NJ/PA-FT Days

🏛️ 10 Roads Express, LLC

📍 Carlisle, PA

💰 $41 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Truck Driver | $33.70 - $41.06 Per Hour | Weekend Differential Join 10 Roads Express , the largest mail hauler in the U.S.! We have a 50-year history devoted to providing superior service to the USPS ...

10. CDL-A Liquid Truck Drivers: Top Pay and Benefits, Sign on Bonus, Weekend Home Time

🏛️ Venezia Transport, Inc.

📍 Hagerstown, MD

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Liquid CDL-A Driver Weekend Home Time *** $3,000 SIGN ON BONUS *** - Call or Apply Today - (855) 436-0297 When you invest your time working for a carrier, they should be actively investing ...

