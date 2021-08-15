Job alert: These Kenai jobs are accepting applications

(KENAI, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kenai.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kenai:

1. Roofer/Carpenter

🏛️ Scuttlebutt Services, LLC

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Soldotna or Homer, Alaska - Hourly Rate $20 - $25 Job Brief The Roofer/Carpenter will be responsible for installing, building, and maintenance of large custom-built fireplaces. Qualifications

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Soldotna, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

3. 2021/22 Student Services Information Specialist

🏛️ University of Alaska

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2021/22 Student Services Information Specialist Apply now ( Job no: 517156 Classification:Student Assistant B Grade:Student B Work type: Student Employee Administrative Unit:University of Alaska ...

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Soldotna, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

5. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2175.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $2,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Soldotna, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Nurse Practitioner Physician Assistant Addiction Medicine (0588384255)

🏛️ Provider Matching

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule: 30 to 40 hours per week Ideal Option has been working on the front lines of the opioid epidemic since our first clinic opened in 2012. With more than 65 clinics across 10 states, we ...

8. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

9. Grill, Wheelbarrow, Furniture Assembler

🏛️ NW SERVICE ENTERPRISES INC

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Kenai, AK - Kenai, AK Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $25.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Negligible Job Shift Day Job Category General ...

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,762 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $1,762 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Soldotna, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy