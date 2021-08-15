Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenai, AK

Job alert: These Kenai jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Kenai News Watch
Kenai News Watch
 7 days ago

(KENAI, AK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kenai.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kenai:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOLj5Q00

1. Roofer/Carpenter

🏛️ Scuttlebutt Services, LLC

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Soldotna or Homer, Alaska - Hourly Rate $20 - $25 Job Brief The Roofer/Carpenter will be responsible for installing, building, and maintenance of large custom-built fireplaces. Qualifications

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Soldotna, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. 2021/22 Student Services Information Specialist

🏛️ University of Alaska

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2021/22 Student Services Information Specialist Apply now ( Job no: 517156 Classification:Student Assistant B Grade:Student B Work type: Student Employee Administrative Unit:University of Alaska ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Soldotna, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2175.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $2,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Soldotna, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Nurse Practitioner Physician Assistant Addiction Medicine (0588384255)

🏛️ Provider Matching

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule: 30 to 40 hours per week Ideal Option has been working on the front lines of the opioid epidemic since our first clinic opened in 2012. With more than 65 clinics across 10 states, we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Grill, Wheelbarrow, Furniture Assembler

🏛️ NW SERVICE ENTERPRISES INC

📍 Kenai, AK

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Kenai, AK - Kenai, AK Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $25.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Negligible Job Shift Day Job Category General ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,762 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Soldotna, AK

💰 $1,762 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Soldotna, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Kenai News Watch

Kenai News Watch

Kenai, AK
20
Followers
86
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Soldotna, AK
City
Kenai, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Llc Soldotna#Club Staffing Soldotna#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health#University Of Alaska#Med Travelers Soldotna#Trs Healthcare#Ideal Option#Step Down Units#Ak Kenai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy