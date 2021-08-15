Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Danville, VA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. General Manager/Operator
🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC
📍 Danville, VA
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 118 - Danville, VA Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Danville, VA
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 Danville, VA
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
4. Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative
🏛️ ICF International, Inc
📍 Martinsville, VA
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Title: Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative Consolidated Business Operations and Support Services Martinsville, VA Pay: $15.44 per hour Shifts: Full Time & Part Time Hours Operation Hours
Comments / 0