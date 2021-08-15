Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Marquette

(MARQUETTE, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Marquette companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marquette:

1. General Manager

🏛️ Ulta Beauty

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OVERVIEW Experience a place of energy, passion, and excitement. A place where the joy of discovery and uncommon artistry blend to create exhilarating buying experiences--for true beauty enthusiasts

2. Program Manager

🏛️ START

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Program Manager will lead the delivery of energy efficiency and direct installation services to utility customers. With a focus on program development and implementation, treating energy ...

3. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Marquette, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Customer Service

🏛️ Trenary Tavern

📍 Trenary, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently accepting applications for full and part time positions in bartending, waiting, cooking and bus/dish positions.

5. Travel Nurse - RN - PCU - Progressive Care Unit - $2231.09 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $2,231 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Progressive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Marquette, MI. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ishpeming, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,010 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $2,010 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Marquette, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($1580/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $1,580 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

9. Registered Nurse - PACU - 13 Week Contract ($1510/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $1,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A PACU position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for and monitoring the recovery of patients who have undergone surgical procedures for a 13 week contract at a state-of-the-art ...

10. Route Sales Support Driver-*$2,000 Sign-On Bonus!!!!

🏛️ Aramark

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*$2,000 Signing Bonus, $500 after 60, $500 after 90 & $1,000 after 180 days* Aramark Uniform Services (AUS) provides uniforms and related products to more than 400,000 customers nationwide, in ...