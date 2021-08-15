Cancel
Danville, IL

These Danville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Posted by 
Danville Times
Danville Times
 7 days ago

(Danville, IL) These companies are hiring Danville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSOLgRF00

1. Life Insurance Agent- No Experience Needed!

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Hiring Event - Truck Drivers, Helpers & Trainees + Warehouse Selectors

🏛️ SYGMA - Danville, IL - Hiring Event

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTEND A SYGMA OPEN INTERVIEW EVENT IN DANVILLE, IL EXPLORE DRIVING AND WAREHOUSE OPPORTUNITIES! Come ask us the tough questions that matter to you Many times available for your convenience! Tuesdays ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Truck Driver Trainee - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ SYGMA - Illinois Trainees

📍 Danville, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $95k+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most successful restaurant ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. E Lending Representative

🏛️ UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS COMMUNITY

📍 Champaign, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location First Street Branch - Champaign, IL Position Type Full Time Education Level 2 Year Degree Salary Range $16.50 - $17.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Day ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Danville Times

Danville Times

Danville, IL
