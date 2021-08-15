Cancel
Osceola, IA

Ready for a change? These Osceola jobs are accepting applications

Osceola Post
 7 days ago

(OSCEOLA, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Osceola companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Osceola:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOLfYW00

1. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

2. IA - RN Med-Surg - $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Chariton, IA

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EDUCATIONAL/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS Current Iowa licensure as a Registered Nurse Healthcare Provider BLS Mandatory Abuse Reporter Certification within 6 months of employment ACLS within 12 months of ...

3. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Weekend Home Time

🏛️ Woody Bogler Trucking Co

📍 Norwalk, IA

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional Truck Driver Opportunities For End Dump Freight - Weekend Home Time! Make the most of your time on and off the road with a career as a CDL-A Regional End Dump Driver at Woody Bogler ...

4. Design Engineer (31252)

🏛️ Palmer Group

📍 Creston, IA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palmer Group has an immediate need for a Design Engineer with our established agricultural client. This key role will collaborate on the design and development of the companys growing line of farm ...

5. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Anderson Erickson Dairy

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Qualifications * * Maintenance: 2 years (Preferred) * Mechanical Knowledge: 2 years (Preferred) * Stationary Engineer's License (Preferred) * EPA Universal Certification (Preferred) * EPA Refrigerant ...

6. Marketing Specialist

🏛️ Shivvers Mfg.

📍 Corydon, IA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brief Job Description: · Executes effective marketing strategies, assisting with campaign development, analyzing the effectiveness of each campaign and developing our lead generation programs. · ...

7. Landscape Construction Crew Leader

🏛️ Wright Outdoor Solutions

📍 Cumming, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Landscape Construction Crew Leader Status: Full-time Hourly Wage: $20 - $28 (DOE) Sign-on Bonus: $1500 Reports to: Landscape Operations Manager Essential Duties: * Works closely with ...

8. Restaurant Server

🏛️ Pyra Pizzeria

📍 Norwalk, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Restaurant Server to become an integral part of our team! You will take orders and serve food to patrons at the dining establishment. Responsibilities: * Serve food and beverages to ...

9. Operations Specialist

🏛️ Peoples Bank

📍 Indianola, IA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Peoples Bank was established is 1998 and is dedicated to creating strong relationships with our customers. With branches in Indianola, Lacona, Milo, Carlisle, Pleasantville, Seymour and Knoxville ...

10. REMOTE Customer Service Representative - $16.50/hr (URGENT HIRING) I

🏛️ Kelly Services Inc

📍 Cumming, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Care Representative Pay: $16.50/hr Shift: Any 8 hour shift daily within our hours of operation which is Monday - Friday 7:00 AM - 8 PM CST. Location: West Des Moines, IA 50061 (Remote ...

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

