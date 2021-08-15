Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, SD

Ready for a change? These Webster jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 7 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Companies in Webster are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Webster:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOLefn00

1. SD - Speech Language Pathologist - Groton- $47.77/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**INCREASED RATE!!

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad or CFY is accepted.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Local Lanes

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits At Hirschbach, we want our drivers to succeed and enjoy trucking with us. Hirschbach is proud to offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Groton, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Groton, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. AGGREGATE DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Webster, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate: starting at $16.29(hourly) but could go up based on experience. At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fridge

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Summit, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!! SOB!! Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Marvin, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Webster Updates

Webster Updates

Webster, SD
13
Followers
204
Post
700
Views
ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groton, SD
City
Webster, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Job Market#Cfy#Snf#Sd#Club Staffing#Med Travelers#Gcc#Total Logistics Inc#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy