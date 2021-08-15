Ready for a change? These Webster jobs are accepting applications

(WEBSTER, SD) Companies in Webster are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Webster:

1. SD - Speech Language Pathologist - Groton- $47.77/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**INCREASED RATE!!

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad or CFY is accepted.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Speech Therapist

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Local Lanes

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $4,900 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Home Daily - Short Work Week - Excellent Benefits At Hirschbach, we want our drivers to succeed and enjoy trucking with us. Hirschbach is proud to offer ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Groton, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Groton, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Groton, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

5. AGGREGATE DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Webster, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate: starting at $16.29(hourly) but could go up based on experience. At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a ...

6. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fridge

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Summit, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!! SOB!! Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for ...

7. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Marvin, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...