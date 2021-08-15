Job alert: These Washington jobs are accepting applications

(WASHINGTON, KS) Companies in Washington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Washington:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,993 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $1,993 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Clay Center, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Physical Therapist

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing company partnering with a Skilled Nursing facility in Belleville, KS to provide them with a Physical Therapist ...

3. Telephone Sales Representative

🏛️ Blue Valley Telemarketing

📍 Home, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Telephone Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. If you are the right candidate, you have the option ...

4. EatStreet Delivery Driver - Part-time W2 Job - Earn $16+ per hour

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Green, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up peoples hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

5. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Marysville, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1640.16 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,640 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1640 ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1451.15 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,451 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Belleville, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,451 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Belleville, KS

💰 $1,451 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Belleville, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/06/2021

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Washington, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Washington, KS

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...