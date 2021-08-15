Cancel
Ogdensburg, NY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ogdensburg

Posted by 
Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ogdensburg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ogdensburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOLb1c00

1. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Lisbon, NY! No Experience Necessary! We Train! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Electrician

🏛️ TechTrades

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Large electrical contractor looking for semi-skilled electricians and helpers for solar farm projects. Call Kaitlin at (317) 832-1110 or Kaitlin.Horn@TLXCorp.com Responsibilities: * Duties as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Psych RN Needed! $55/hr local $2,500/wk travel

🏛️ MAXIM HEALTHCARE GROUP

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maxim Healthcare Staffing is seeking a Psychiatric Registered Nurse (RN) to assume responsibility and accountability for the application of the nursing process and the delivery of patient care. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,966 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $1,966 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Potsdam, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Food Truck Manager

🏛️ Kunoco

📍 Canton, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an energetic and friendly person to join our Food Truck Team, and to ultimately manage its operations. We will be selling street tacos, poutine, macaroni and cheese, and a couple ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - PEDS - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is hiring compassionate Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of infants and children in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures for 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Registered Nurse (RN) - Corrections

🏛️ Cell Staff

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you are a licensed Registered Nurse (RN) in the State of New York looking for a FRESH START? If so, we can help YOU! Cell Staff is a national correctional healthcare staffing company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. $46.50 Hourly Pay! RN Registered Nurse *Flexible Schedule*

🏛️ White Glove Placement

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Exciting RN Correctional positions available in Saint Lawrence County, NY! Join a team that cares for YOU! White Glove Placement inc. is in need of RN Registered nurses to work at one of our client ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - PACU - 13 Week Contract ($2200/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ogdensburg, NY

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A PACU position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for and monitoring the recovery of patients who have undergone surgical procedures for a 13 week contract at a state-of-the-art ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Med Surg Registered Nurse - RN

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Gouverneur, NY

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care will be partnering with a hospital in Gouverneur NY to help fill the position of a Travel Registered Nurse. Unit: Med Surg, Medical Surgical, Detox, Peds ...

Click Here to Apply Now

