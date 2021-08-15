Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Greenville

(GREENVILLE, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Greenville.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Greenville:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Greenville, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30 ...

2. General Manager - Great Pay & Benefits

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate General Manager opportunity!! If you are a Restaurant Manager interested in working for a financially strong high-volume fast food restaurant offering growth opportunities and great ...

3. Team Member - Get Hired On The Spot in Greenville!!!

🏛️ Your Papa John's

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Papa John's, people are always our top priority. Our secret ingredient is YOU! Our employees are much like our toppings. They're all different, but come together to make the ultimate pizza! Will ...

4. Registered Nurse - RN - Home Health

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse - RN - Home Health CareerStaff Unlimited is looking to hire a motivated, independent Registered Nurse (RN) with good time management for a full-time, 13-week Home Health opportunity ...

5. Travel Nurse - L/D RN - Montgomery, AL

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Hope Hull, AL

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel Labor/Delivery Registered Nurse (RN) August Starts! Start your next travel opportunity with this great Registered Nurse (RN) position in Montgomery, AL. Job Details * Weekly gross pay OVER ...

6. Machine Operator

🏛️ Ambassador Personnel, Inc.

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Machine Operator to operate various pieces of equipment throughout the manufacturing process. In this position, you will also set up all the materials needed, inspect the equipment ...

7. Shift Leader - Get Hired On The Spot in Greenville!!!

🏛️ Your Papa John's

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Papa John's, people are always our top priority. Our secret ingredient is YOU! Our employees are much like our toppings. They're all different, but come together to make the ultimate pizza! Will ...

8. McDONALD'S General Manager 40-60k YEARLY

🏛️ McDonalds

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

McDonald's is looking for a energetic and professional managers. We offer competitive pay, manager meals, uniforms, advancement opportunities, paid vacations, insurance, and bonuses.If you are ...

9. Hiring Local Company Drivers in Troy, AL - Earn $60k+ !

🏛️ Billy Barnes Enterprises Inc

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $1,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Local Company Drivers Billy Barnes Enterprises - Troy, AL Earn $60k and Get Home Daily. Call (844) 936-3353 to Speak to a Billy Barnes Recruiter Today! Benefits: * Home Daily * $1 ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources - Hanceville & Gadsden

📍 Greenville, AL

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign On Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...