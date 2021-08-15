Cancel
Mendota, CA

Work remotely in Mendota — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Mendota News Flash
Mendota News Flash
 7 days ago

(Mendota, CA) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSOLZD200

1. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Underwriter / Work from Home Sales Rep

🏛️ The Reid Agency

📍 San Joaquin, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Kind Agency

📍 San Joaquin, CA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make a six-figure income, but have lacked the right opportunity? Are you accountable, coachable and do you possess a business mindset? We are looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

