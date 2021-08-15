Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Hiring now! Jobs in Bismarck with an immediate start

Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 7 days ago

(Bismarck, ND) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Bismarck are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSOLYKJ00

1. Bookseller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Bookseller

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's Bismarck North

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week or more

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Restaurant Line Cook - Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Applebee's Bismarck South

📍 Bismarck, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week or more

Click Here to Apply Now

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck, ND
64
Followers
175
Post
8K+
Views
With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

