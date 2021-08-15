Cancel
Tower City, ND

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Tower City

Tower City Daily
 7 days ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Tower City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOLXRa00

1. Housekeeping services

🏛️ Sanford Federal

📍 Absaraka, ND

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sanford Federal, Inc . (Sanford Federal) headquartered in Stafford, VA., is a premier, economically disadvantaged woman-owned Small Business that provides federal professional services, primarily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. PT Office Associate - $15 Per Hour!

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: Join our team as an Office Associate at our Furniture Mart store in West Fargo, ND! This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy multi-tasking with a variety of administrative duties and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Diesel Technician - Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota Diesel Technician

📍 Tower City, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $24.90/Hour + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success of a dynamic ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Fast Track to Management/Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. ND - RN Med/Surg 12 hour day shift with every other Weekend - $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CHI Mercy Health in Valley City, ND. Position is a full time 36 hour/week position. Rotating 12 hours day shift with every other weekend. Rotating holidays. May float to ER as needed to augment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2002 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $2,002 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Valley City, ND. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,002 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $2,002 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Valley City, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,988 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $1,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Valley City, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Automotive Technician

🏛️ Earl's Repair

📍 Casselton, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a self motivated skilled technicians to repair most cars and trucks up to 1 ton vehicles. These individuals must be capable of making decisions for repairing vehicles based on good ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Tower City, ND
ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

