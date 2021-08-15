Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Madisonville require no experience
(Madisonville, KY) These companies are hiring Madisonville residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Central City, KY
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Life Insurance Agent - No Experience Necessary!
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 1
📍 Madisonville, KY
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...
3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Madisonville, KY
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates
📍 Hopkinsville, KY
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year
🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN
📍 Madisonville, KY
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...
6. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
🏛️ Tyson Foods
📍 Henderson, KY
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...
