Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ketchikan, AK

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ketchikan

Posted by 
Ketchikan News Flash
Ketchikan News Flash
 7 days ago

(KETCHIKAN, AK) Companies in Ketchikan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ketchikan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bSOLS1x00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $5,000 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sharp Nursing Medical Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ketchikan, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Journeyman Powerplant Mechanic

🏛️ City of Ketchikan

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman Powerplant Mechanic for the City of Ketchikan, Alaska: Maintain hydroelectric generation equipment and large stationary diesel generating units for the Electric Division. Requires three ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Physician / Anesthesiology / Alaska / Locum tenens / Anesthesiology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $215 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Anesthesiology Physician StartDate: 11/15/2021Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $203.00 - 215.00 This facility is seeking anAnesthesiology Physician for locum tenens support as they look ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $1,400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ketchikan, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4788 per week in AK

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $4,788 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - LTAC - 13 Week Contract ($4050/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $4,050 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is seeking an LTAC RN with at least 12 months experience in an acute-care setting for a 13 week contract at a reputable hospital. LTAC nurses manage the care of patients with serious medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3626.48 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $3,626 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ketchikan, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 26 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,626 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $3,626 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ketchikan, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($3010/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $3,010 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2365.45 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ketchikan, AK

💰 $2,365 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ketchikan, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/14/2021 Duration: 26 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan News Flash

Ketchikan, AK
23
Followers
120
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ketchikan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Ketchikan, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Mobile#Vivian#The Electric Division#Med Travelers Ketchikan#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health#Icu#Ak Nomad Health Ketchikan#Nomad#Ltac#Totalmed Staffing#Med Surg#Registered Nurses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy