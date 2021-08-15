Cancel
Jackson, MI

Start immediately with these jobs in Jackson

Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 7 days ago

(Jackson, MI) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Jackson are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Dexter, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Adecco hiring immediately for Customer Service jobs at a local client in Jackson, MI. As a Customer Service Representative, you will take customer calls, process orders, and provide issue resolution

3. LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily No Touch Freight

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Ann Arbor, MI

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers to fill immediate openings at our Dearborn, MI location. HOME DAILY!! NO TOUCH FREIGHT!! Click apply below or call (888) 261 ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Jackson, MI

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

