Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Oswego

(OSWEGO, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Oswego.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oswego:

1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Liverpool, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

2. Direct Sales Manager

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At a glance: * A sales leadership role with 70% of time spent in the field and 30% spent in the office, leading and coaching a team of Outside Sales Representatives selling ADT's core residential ...

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

4. Solar Installers and Skilled Laborers

🏛️ 360 - Renewables

📍 Hastings, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

360 Industrial Services is looking for solar installersand skilled laborers for a solar project near Warners, NY Pay: $17/hr to $20/hr Gas allowance may be offered based on distance. You will need to ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2586 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $2,586 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Oswego, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2586 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,586 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $2,586 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Oswego, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2508.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $2,508 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Oswego, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Clay, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Appointment Setter - Consultant - Hiring This Week

🏛️ WCPS of SoCal

📍 Clay, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

10. LPN Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ White Glove Placement

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great offer! White Glove Placement is urgently hiring LPN - Licensed Practical Nurses to work in a lovely Skilled Nursing Facility in Oswego, NY. Work on a flexible, customized schedule to enable ...