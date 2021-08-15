Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Oswego

Posted by 
Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 7 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Oswego.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oswego:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSOLPNm00

1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Liverpool, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Direct Sales Manager

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At a glance: * A sales leadership role with 70% of time spent in the field and 30% spent in the office, leading and coaching a team of Outside Sales Representatives selling ADT's core residential ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Liverpool, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Solar Installers and Skilled Laborers

🏛️ 360 - Renewables

📍 Hastings, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

360 Industrial Services is looking for solar installersand skilled laborers for a solar project near Warners, NY Pay: $17/hr to $20/hr Gas allowance may be offered based on distance. You will need to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2586 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $2,586 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Oswego, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2586 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,586 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $2,586 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Oswego, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2508.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $2,508 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Oswego, NY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Clay, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Appointment Setter - Consultant - Hiring This Week

🏛️ WCPS of SoCal

📍 Clay, NY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are interested in working with an amazing team, with full training from the ground up, weekly pay, and flexible hours, read below. We are looking to hire 3 new team members by the end of this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. LPN Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ White Glove Placement

📍 Oswego, NY

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great offer! White Glove Placement is urgently hiring LPN - Licensed Practical Nurses to work in a lovely Skilled Nursing Facility in Oswego, NY. Work on a flexible, customized schedule to enable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Oswego Post

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
42
Followers
173
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Warners, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Med Travelers#Adt#Cpm#Bi Weekly#Cdl#Industrial Services#Bluepipes Oswego#Stability Healthcare#Vivian Health Oswego#Rn Med Surg#Mynela Staffing#Drivers Earn#Socal Clay#Skilled Nursing Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy