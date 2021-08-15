Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Kalispell

Kalispell Dispatch
 7 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Kalispell.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kalispell:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,993 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Whitefish, MT

💰 $2,993 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Whitefish, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

3. Construction Piling Drillers and Laborers

🏛️ Montana Helical Piers

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Equipment operator and laborers for drilling company- WE Can Train! See the country and get paid for it! Company Description Full service deep foundation company- Helical Piers, Micropiles, Drilled ...

4. Restaurant Supervisor

🏛️ A&W Columbia Falls

📍 Columbia Falls, MT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full or Part time. Shift meals included. We are seeking a Restaurant Supervisor to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. You will thrive ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,909 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $2,909 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Kalispell, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

6. Emergency Room RN - ER Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Whitefish, MT

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider, partnering with a hospital in Whitefish, MT to provide an Emergency Room RN for a travel assignment ...

7. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Whitefish, MT

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

8. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date2 weeks ago(8/4/2021 12:54 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32239 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-MT-Kalispell Job Locations US-MT ...

9. Certified Dental Assistant

🏛️ Parkway Family Dental

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parkway Family Dental is seeking a professional and energetic individual who is organized and dependable. Full time position. Office open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8-5, Wednesday 8-6, Fridays 9-1. ...

10. Front Office Coordinator - Dentistry

🏛️ NW MT HR Solutions, LLC

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Kalispell dental office has an opening for a Front Office Coordinator. Our Front Office Coordinator is the face of the office and is responsible for setting the tone for the excellent experience ...

Kalispell Dispatch

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

