Hiring Now: These roles are open in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Kalispell.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kalispell:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,993 per week

Vivian Health

Whitefish, MT

$2,993 weekly

Full-Time



OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Whitefish, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

Hendrickson Truck Lines

Kalispell, MT

$500 daily

Full-Time



Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

3. Construction Piling Drillers and Laborers

Montana Helical Piers

Kalispell, MT

$85,000 yearly

Full-Time



Equipment operator and laborers for drilling company- WE Can Train! See the country and get paid for it! Company Description Full service deep foundation company- Helical Piers, Micropiles, Drilled ...

4. Restaurant Supervisor

A&W Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls, MT

$60,000 yearly

Full-Time



Full or Part time. Shift meals included. We are seeking a Restaurant Supervisor to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. You will thrive ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,909 per week

Vivian Health

Kalispell, MT

$2,909 weekly

Full-Time



TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in Kalispell, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

6. Emergency Room RN - ER Registered Nurse

Supplemental Health Care

Whitefish, MT

$70 hourly

Full-Time



Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider, partnering with a hospital in Whitefish, MT to provide an Emergency Room RN for a travel assignment ...

7. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

Jackson Nurse Professionals

Whitefish, MT

$2,540 weekly

Full-Time



We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

8. Wireless Sales Manager

Wireless Advocates

Kalispell, MT

$27 hourly

Full-Time



Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date2 weeks ago(8/4/2021 12:54 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32239 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-MT-Kalispell Job Locations US-MT ...

9. Certified Dental Assistant

Parkway Family Dental

Kalispell, MT

$25 hourly

Full-Time



Parkway Family Dental is seeking a professional and energetic individual who is organized and dependable. Full time position. Office open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8-5, Wednesday 8-6, Fridays 9-1. ...

10. Front Office Coordinator - Dentistry

NW MT HR Solutions, LLC

Kalispell, MT

$23 hourly

Full-Time



Busy Kalispell dental office has an opening for a Front Office Coordinator. Our Front Office Coordinator is the face of the office and is responsible for setting the tone for the excellent experience ...