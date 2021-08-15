These Cherokee companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Cherokee, NC) Looking to get your foot in the door in Cherokee? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Life Insurance Broker - NO Experience needed

🏛️ LifeSurance Agency

📍 Franklin, NC

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* LIFE INSURANCE IS A RECESSION PROOF INDUSTRY. We are looking for licensed and unlicensed people who want to change their life!! We will pay for the LIFE INSURANCE COURSE to help you to get licensed

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Cullowhee, NC

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Canton, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DRT4 Mills River (Starting Pay $16.50 /h*r+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRT4 - Mills River - 394 Fanning Fields RD, Mills River, NC Compensation

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Franklin, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Pigeon Forge, TN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Sevierville, TN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...