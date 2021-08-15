Cancel
Melrose, MN

Job alert: These jobs are open in Melrose

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 7 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Melrose.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Melrose:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOLIRv00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2327 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paynesville, MN

💰 $2,327 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Paynesville, MN. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Driver

🏛️ Lube-Tech Services, LLC

📍 Long Prairie, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you will enjoy about being a part of the Cool Fuel / Arfsten family: * Competitive benefits starting on your first day, with medical plans as low as $14 per check (including medical, dental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,523 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Melrose, MN

💰 $1,523 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Melrose, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Financial Operations Associate

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Avon, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Financial Operations Associate Temporary (6+ months) St. Cloud, MN $17/hr Kelly is seeking a Financial Operations Associate to work with our premier client in the financial services industry at their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alexandria, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Farmers Insurance & Financial Services

📍 Sauk Centre, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance is looking to hire a Full-Time Customer Service Representative in Sauk Centre. The Customer Service candidate will need to have a great personality as well as be eager to learn ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

